English singer-songwriter Adele who is making headline for her much-awaited comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ recently arrived in an interview where the singer expressed her feelings about weight loss and how the idea of losing weight after breaking up is just bullsh*t

Last night, the singer went viral on the internet after appearing on the covers of American and British Vogue Magazine. While talking to Giles Hattersley, the singer gave her views on how people have tried to connect her weight loss with her divorce with Simon Konecki.

Expressing her views with British Vogue, Adele said, “It’s ridiculous. I think it’s that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must’ve decided she wants to be a ho.’ Because what is a woman without a husband?,” adding, “It’s bullsh*t.”

Adele also said that she was “just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy”. “Neither of us did anything wrong,” she added. “Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

Talking about her divorce from Simon Konecki, the singer claimed that it had a huge toll on her and her son. The singer also explained the reason behind splitting after 10 years of relationship saying she didn’t want to end up like people she knew. The singer also expressed the hardships that she faced as a single mother when her son would ask her innocent questions to which she had no answers.

One of the questions that her son asked was “Why can’t you still live together?” to which the singer explained how she used the medium of her song to answer the question:

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Talking about the end of her marriage with Konecki the singer said that she didn’t feel right for her anymore and that she didn’t want to end up like others she knew. She said that if she had not kept herself first her life would have turned miserable also stating that, “but, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

Adele has now expressed her happiness and has confirmed her relationship with Sports agent Rich Paul. Both of them met at a party couple of years back.

