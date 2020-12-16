Gal Gadot’s upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 is gearing up towards its release. The upcoming magnum opus is all set to hit cinemas in the Christmas weekend and fans can’t wait for it. The trade is also having high hope from the film as it will be expected to bring the crowd back to the theatres.

While the excitement for the film is peaking, here’s something which will make you say, “Awww”

As per eTalk, Gal Gadot’s little daughters, Maya (3) & Alma(9) are all set to make their debut in the film. Although it’ll be just one scene, the news is enough to make all of us far more excited for the film. Isn’t it? Talking to the portal, Gal said, “They always come to visit set, and it takes a village,”

Gal Gadot added, “Patty (Jenkins’) family and my family became like very, very close so our kids used to come to set very, very often, so did our husbands. So having them participate for a moment in the movie was something very special for me because they are part of this journey and they are part of the movie for me. I was very happy we found the perfect moment to do a surprise.”

Reportedly director Patty Jenkins also brought her son on sets to shoot a few scenes. Talking about the same she told the website, “He’s the one playing snowballs with Gal’s daughter. That’s my son,” She added, “My son’s actually in the film three times because out of necessity. I needed a kid three different times, changed his hair, and he plays three different characters in the movie.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot recently said that the complexity of her superhero avatar Wonder Woman compelled her to revisit the character in the upcoming sequel.

“I felt that we did a good job establishing the character in the first movie and telling her coming-of-age story — how Diana became Wonder Woman — and now it was time to explore the character further and how she’s changed since we last saw her,” Gadot said while opening up about reprising the character.

