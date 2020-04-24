WHOA! Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Skipper David Warner REVEALS His Plan Of Acting In Bollywood Films Post His Retirement

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) got suspended due to lockdown, the franchises are trying their best to compensate for fans by organizing live chat sessions of their favourite cricketers. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) invited the skipper David Warner to their Instagram live session and the southpaw got candid about his Bollywood plans.

David Warner revealed that he wants to take up a career in Bollywood, after retiring from cricket. This claim is coming after a TikTok video went viral where David Warner and her daughter Indie Ray were dancing on a Bollywood song. The song on which the Australian cricketer was dancing was Katrina Kaif’s popular Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani.

David was asked to reveal a secret that no one knows, he stated “I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don’t mind giving it a try. But certainly, not as a dancer, that’s for sure,”.

Due to BCCI suspending the current IPL season amid the lockdown, Warner’s return to SRH will have to wait for the time being. The Australian opener has been captaining the SRH side over the years and even led them to win the trophy in 2016.

The left-hander batsman has played 126 games in IPL and has scored 4,706 runs so far.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!