



Kim Kardashian was an overnight sensation when her s*x tape surfaced in 2004. The reality star was long known for her friendship with Paris Hilton. They would often be spotted having a gala time together. But the infamous incident changed everything, including their bond.

For the unversed, Kim made a s*x tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J in 2003. They were enjoying a vacation in Mexico to celebrate her 23rd birthday. It was during this time when the couple decided to shoot themselves. When the tape got leaked, The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was reportedly in Australia with BFF Paris. She kept denying that it was her in the video unless the monetary deal kicked in.

A report by Page Six opened up all about it. It began with the US Weekly editor, Kevin Dickson revealing how they had been trying to get Kim Kardashian f**k actor Nick Lachey so that she would become a celebrity girlfriend. The hunger for fame was such that Kim allegedly would send her articles to the aforesaid editor to be in the limelight.

Dickson recalled the time when Kim Kardashian came to know about her s*x tape surfacing online. While he got in touch with Paris Hilton and was speaking to her, “Kim was crying in the background. She’d seen the story by then, and Kim’s saying, ‘It’s not me, it’s not me. She denied it and denied it and she was denying and crying at the same time.’”

Eventually, the reality star stopped negotiating and trying to stop the tape from being published. She signed a deal with Vivid Entertainment which paid her a massive $5 million. However, her attorney argued that the sum was ‘greatly inflated.’

Kim Kardashian, Superstar – the s*x tape was revealed by Vivid on March 21, 2007. It garnered Kim massive fame. However, it also brought an end to her long-time friendship with Paris Hilton.

Just not that, MTV even went onto cancel Hilton’s series, The Simple Life, in the same year. It was later revealed that the series had unscripted sequences from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

Another fun fact: Vivid has named March 2017 as ‘Kim K. S*x Tape Month.’ Yes, you heard that right!

