When Brad Pitt Took A Step Back From Acting: “You Don’t Have To Get Up Really Early & Put On Makeup”

Brad Pitt is one of the most successful actors in the world. From delivering back to back successes at the box office to experimenting with different genres; the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has come a long way.

But do y’all know, in the initial days of his career, Brad Pitt wanted to take a step back in acting and wanted to turn a producer?

In an interview with the New York Times, Pitt revealed why he wanted to switch to production and said, “Producing just means you don’t have to get up really early and put on makeup. I’m curious to see if movies last if movies stick around.”

“It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else,” he added.

Pitt then recalled and said, “In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”

Brad was really a huge name back in the days and is still in terms of success. The Fight Club actor added, “The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth.”

Well, can you imagine Brad Pitt as not an actor? Hard to even think about, right. Well, thank god for that.

