Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie On The Verge To Finalise Their Divorce & It’s Breaking Our Hearts!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their relationship on a tense note. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was already married to Jennifer Aniston. They mutually separated in 2005, and that began the journey of ‘Brangelina.’ The couple dated for several years before finally tying the knot in 2016.

However, happiness did not stay for long. There were differences that led Brad and Angelina to call it quits within just 2 years. They filed for a divorce but the legal proceedings are still pending. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the legal matters had faced a prolonged delay.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are blessed with 6 kids – Maddox, Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh. Earlier this year, they had agreed on the traditional schooling method of their kids. It is said that the couple avoids any kind of personal agreement. It all actually takes place through their lawyers.

Talking about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce finalization, a source close to US Weekly shared some latest updates. “Brad is seeing the kids but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down because of COVID,” revealed their source.

Meanwhile, amidst it all, Angelina was seen running errands with son Knox today. She could be seen getting out of her car in pictures going viral across the internet. The beauty donned a navy-blue pleated dress. She matched them with a pair of Valentino sandals. A slicked back pony, shoulder bag and the COVID-19 mask completed her look.

🆕📸 So, how to be you Jolie? 😂 Look at that eyes. I'm just really in love with her eyes. 🥺💕 #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/CUcr2EOUsc — Jolie & Beyond💃👑 (@RadicalTres) July 12, 2020

Brad Pitt too was spotted in the California state today. He opted for a casual avatar. White t-shirt, grey track pants and sneakers completed his look. The actor too took necessary precautions as he covered his face with a mask.

์*NEW* #BradPitt in California Good news : New photos

Bad news: We still can't see his face 😂 And wait, there are new tattoos on his legs.https://t.co/xoBxokuQGj pic.twitter.com/dLNiinirrS — ning (@ning_spycat) July 12, 2020

We wish Angelina Jolie and Brad were together. At the outing as well in life! Don’t you agree?

