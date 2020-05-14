When Brad Pitt Belittled Jennifer Aniston, Said “Satisfied Making A True Choice & Finding Angelina Jolie” – PAST TENSE(D)

Jennifer Aniston has truly had a tough time as far as her love life is concerned. Whether it’s Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux, both her marriages failed. But the worst came in when Brad after divorce, not only belittled his marriage with the FRIENDS actress, but also praised Angelina Jolie. He went onto say that he’s satisfied of making the ‘right choices.’ Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 but parted ways post 5 years of togetherness. It is said that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie. What was more heartbreaking is that 6 years after, Brad in an interview used some really harsh words about his ex-wife and their marriage.

In an interview with Parade Magazine in 2011, Brad Pitt said, “I spent the ’90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

He also took an indirect dig at Jennifer Aniston and said he was glad to have found Angelina Jolie. “I’m satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. That’s the trade-off. But I’ll take it all,” said Brad Pitt.

It is said that years after, the actor apologized to Jen for his words, but wasn’t the damage already done?

