WHAT! Michael Jackson, Paul Walker & DJ Avicii Were Killed As They Had Information About The Child Trafficking Racket, Reveals Anonymous

The death George Floyd has stirred the conditions across the globe. The incident is a hard-hitting fact that racism still exists in a so-called civilized society. Following the incident, US President Donald Trump is facing criticism due to his insensitivity in handling the issue. And now, the renowned group of hackers, Anonymous, has put forth the shocking claims about Michael Jackson, Paul Walker and other celebrities’ death.

As per Anonymous, the death of Paul Walker, Michael Jackson, DJ Avicii, Princess Diana, Kurt Cobain, Chester Bennington, Marilyn Monroe and Chris Cornell were killed as they had information about child trafficking racket and other criminal activities. Their deaths were pretended to be accidents or suicide case, as per the hacking group.

The Anonymous posted a video which was later removed from the internet. As per the video, the above-mentioned dignitaries had sensitive information about various criminal activities but were killed by upper echelons of the United States. “Paul Walker had information on child trafficking, as well as the poison that the government gave to the poorest people disguised as medicines,” said Anonymous.

Anonymous warned the government to curb the racism or elsewhere, they’ll reveal more sensitive and shocking information, affecting the so-called elites of the US.

Reportedly, Anonymous hacked the page of Police Of Minneapolis. They even hacked the site of Catholic Church of Vatican and spilt about the child abuse cases.

