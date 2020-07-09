Ellen DeGeneres has been pretty consistent in grabbing headlines over the last few months. But sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons. Be it the reports of cutting the salary of the crew to the divorce with wife Portia de Rossi, the celebrity host is the topic of discussions all across.

Now, the latest about Ellen DeGeneres is that she is thinking of stepping down as a host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As the show has been named after Ellen, it seems highly possible that the show itself might take a backseat. It is being said that all the defaming controversies are the reasons behind such a decision of quitting the popular chat show.

As per Gossip Cop, Ellen is seriously considering stepping down and her wife Portia de Rossi is strongly in favour of this decision. Although the news is really a big one, no concrete reports are out about the same. So, as of now, everything stands uncertain.

Meanwhile, post the reports of $500 Million divorce with Portia de Rossi, recently Ellen DeGeneres was in the news due to death hoax. While the news shocked several admirers of Ellen, a lot of people tweeted using that hashtag to share memes and jokes on her.

The production team of Ellen DeGeneres’ show had clearly denied the shutting of The Ellen Show. However, rumours are still going on. But some people took this as an opportunity to tweet #RIPEllen referring to her show.

When people realized Ellen DeGeneres is fine, they didn’t stop. In fact, many went on to share pics of other celebs to create more confusion and make it funny.

