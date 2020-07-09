One Direction: UNSEEN Pictures Ft. Harry Styles & Zayn Malik Will Make You Feel They're Faking Their Estranged Relation!

One Direction debuted in 2010 and since then this boy band has been everyone’s favourite. The band consists of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. These guys have a massive fan following on social media post the success of the band.

One Direction has given us some incredible on-loop songs including What Makes You Beautiful, They Don’t Know About Us, Best Song Ever and Perfect to name a few.

We have all danced One Direction’s songs in our teenage. Isn’t it? And if you haven’t, what world were you living in. Duh?

Here are some unseen pictures of the band:

Our hearts are melting.

Meanwhile, One Direction split up because the boys wanted to pursue their solo careers and Zayn Malik was the first one to move out of the same.

Later, Harry Styles left the band for his solo career and has given us some super groovy tracks like Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.

Also, there have been reports that the boys are planning for One Direction REUNION. On July 23, 2020, the boy-band will be completing a decade soon and hence Niall Horan and later Liam Payne hinted a possible reunion for their fans.

There’s still time and let’s not give up already. You never know what One Direction has in the box for their fans!

