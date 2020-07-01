Waiting For Smith On His New Single ‘Lines Of Love’: “The Song Is A Plea For Someone To Hold On Through Difficult Time In Their Life”

British singer-songwriter Harry Lloyd, also known as Waiting For Smith, has released his song “Lines of love”, which emphasises that in times of doubt, often all people need is a compassionate ear.

“Lines of love” was inspired by a long-distance phone call. The song is a plea for someone to hold on through a difficult time in their life, to know you will always be there for them, no matter what, and that everything – even the hardest times – will pass eventually.

“I want people to feel hopeful when listening to ‘Lines of love’, to dance carefree and even raise their hands in an almost tribal sense of unity. We can overcome the speed bumps on the road, our lives and our relationships and that is surely where the good stuff comes from – out of the struggle,” said Lloyd.

This comes after the release of his song “Long life”.

Formerly a ski instructor in the French Alps, Lloyd broke his back in two places during avalanche training. Wondering whether he’d survive in the helicopter on the way to the hospital, he had an epiphany that if he was okay, he should dedicate his life to music. After spending a year in bed recuperating and learning to play guitar, he formed Waiting For Smith, named after waiting for their original drummer Smith, who always failed to show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!