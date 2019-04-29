VIDEO: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Had One Crazy Wedding You Can’t Miss Out On!

Actor Idris Elba grabbed the microphone to perform at his own wedding where guests had Patron Tequila shots and endless champagne all night.

The Hollywood actor stole the show when he rapped over Afro Beats star Davido’s performance – as celebrity shoe designer Christian Louboutin jived with bride Sabrina Dhowre.

A source told thesun.co.uk: “It was everything you could wish for. Guests had patron shots, cocktails and endless champagne. Christian Louboutin loved every minute and grabbed Sabrina for a spin – but not before he had a dance-off with the singer Davido himself as the crowd cheered them on.”

“Idris and Sabrina were the perfect hosts – dancing with all their guests as well as cuddling up on the dance floor together,” it said.

Rapper Stormzy’s girlfriend Maya Jama grabbed Sabrina for a twerking session. “When a Beyonce medley came on, Maya and Sabrina got their groove on and were twerking with their bunch of pals. It was the wedding party of the year – and there were lots of sore heads the next morning,” said the source.

Idris married fiancee Sabrina in Morocco in a lavish celebration on Friday. The celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakesh, with friends and family attending a “colours of the Souk” themed dinner at the Amanjena.

The Hollywood star popped the question to the model in February last year.

