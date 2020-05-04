Twilight is one of the most talked-about franchises in Hollywood. Featuring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in lead, the film was commercially successful but over the years, there have been two extreme opinions about the franchise. The romantic fantasy film is based on Stephenie Meyer’s of the same name.

Now, there’s one exciting piece of news for all Twilight lovers as author Stephenie Meyer has announced a new Twilight book titled Midnight Sun. In a prerecorded video broadcast on Good Morning America, she said, “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more.”

Speaking about the next book of the Twilight, the publisher Little Brown said, “This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?,” reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile, during 2008, the manuscript was illegally leaked on the internet. Are you excited about the Midnight Sun?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!