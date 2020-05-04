Amber Heard’s Mother Dies Amid Global Pandemic; Aquaman Actress Says, “Heartbroken & Devastated Beyond...”

Amber Heard is making headlines every now and then. It’s mostly because of her divorce with Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp. But today, the Aquaman actress is in news over her mother, Paige Heard’s untimely demise.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Heard wrote that she is heartbroken and devasted beyond belief. “I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years,” wrote Amber Heard.

Furthermore, Amber Heard continued, “This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.”

This is really heartbreaking but we are glad that friends and family are there in the time of crisis for Amber Heard. Meanwhile, she is fighting a legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp and had put allegations of domestic violence against him.

Depp’s mother died in 2016 when Heard filed the divorce against him. His mom died due to long-time illness and the news of her demised was overshadowed by Amber Heard’s one of the most expensive divorces in the history of Hollywood.

