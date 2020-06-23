Multiple episodes from the popular Television series, ’30 Rock’ featuring Blackface will soon be pulled out from the streaming platforms, and Syndication. The decision has been brought in by none other than by the show’s creator Tina Frey, along with executive producer Robert Carlock and NBCUniversal.

In a note obtained by Variety, Tine Fey has requested the Streaming platforms that it would rather be best to make those episodes from ’30 Rock’ featuring blackface unavailable from streaming.

Tina Frey’s note read, “As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images.

“I apologize for the pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request” she further added.

Reportedly, in total four episodes will be removed from streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, iTunes, and Google Play by end of this week.

As per various reports, the episodes in the question that are soon to go unavailable are, the season 3 episode 2 titled “Believe In The Stars”, season 5 episode 10 titled “Christmas Attack Zone” as well as season 6 episode 19, “Live from Studio 6H” and the East Coast version of season 5 episode 4 “The Live Show.”

About ’30 Rock’, the show originally aired on NBC from October 11, 2006, to January 31, 2013. 30 Rock won several major awards like Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2007, 2008, and 2009 and nominations for every other year it ran, and appeared on many critics’ year-end “best of” 2006–2013 lists. On July 14, 2009, the series was nominated for 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most in a single year for a comedy series.

