The Weeknd Donates Whopping $500,000 In Support Of #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Canadian singer The Weeknd has made donations to the tune of $500,000 equivalent to Rs 3.377 crores approx to organisations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He has urged “everyone with big pockets” to do the same.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” The Weeknd captioned screenshots of the donations, reports etonline.com.

“Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount.#blacklivesmatter.”

The Weeknd donated $200,000 i.e. Rs 1.51 crore approx to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and $100,000 i.e. Rs 75 lakhs approx to the National Bail Out. In total, The Weeknd’s posted donations come to $500,000.

The Weeknd is one of many celebrities who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced a $200,000 donation to the NAACP, model Chrissy Teigen posted that she donated $200,000 to bail outs of protesters across the US.

The surge in donations comes after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died when a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, holding him down for more than eight minutes.

