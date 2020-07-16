The Michelle Obama Podcast To Launch On Spotify On THIS Date

Apart from being known as the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is also well known for her humanitarian works. A few hours back Michelle took to her Twitter handle to announce her collaboration with Spotify for the project, The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Michelle, who has over 13 million followers on Twitter, wrote, “I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can’t wait for you all to listen on July 29!”

The Michelle Obama Podcast will feature the former First Lady’s conversations with friends, family, and allies. “The podcast will revolve around discussions about the relationships that make us who we are. We’ll be talking about challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us during tough times. Or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us,” she said in the teaser.

Michelle Obama further added, “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives. Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast will be available to both Free and Premium Spotify users around the globe.

It is the first show to debut under the partnership between Spotify and Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company.

