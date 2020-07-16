Michael Jackson To Get A Channel On SiriusXM, Steven Ivory To Be The Voice

Late Michael Jackson aka The King Of Pop deserves every bit of homage on this planet. MJ is now getting a channel on SiriusXM satellite radio. The channel is said to include music from his various live performances, and his music singles that we have enjoyed over the years.

The month-long channel which is a tribute to Michael Jackson was announced by his estate on Wednesday. With this, the King Of Pop has joined the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles, who have their channels on the satellite radio.

The channel will also include a curated playlist from Akon, Michael Jackson’s Brothers and Jackson 5 band members Morlon, Tito and Jackie. It will also feature songs of the artist from whom MJ was influenced and also the once who were influenced by him. The pop artist influenced by MJ also includes Beyoncé and Usher.

Steven Ivory, a journalist and author who interviewed Michael Jackson a lot of times, will be the voice of the channel. He will be narrating stories and incidents from the King Of Pop’s life. His curated playlist will also be featured.

“Michael’s music has always rallied the world to acknowledge historical anguish in songs and videos such as ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us’ and ‘Black or White,‘” Ivory said in a statement according to SF Gate. “At the same time, he aspired to unify and lead the world with inspiring anthems like ‘Heal the World’ and ‘Earth Song’ which addressed issues that were important to him such as the care of our planet.

