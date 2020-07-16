Dakota Johnson is back in the headlines. Ever since last night, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has been trending on Twitter. Reason? Her sexuality. Fans have all of a sudden dug out an old interview where she’s allegedly coming out of the closet. Now, linkup rumours around Cara Delevingne have gone viral in no time.

Yes, you heard that right. It all began with the 2017 interview with Vogue, where Dakota spoke about the youth more openly exploring their sexuality in today’s time.

Dakota Johnson in the interview had said, “I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very interesting to me”

Fans all of a sudden claimed that Dakota Johnson indirectly confessed that she is a bisexual. It was a detailed most missed out back then, but they were celebrating it on Twitter without any confirmation.

Amidst it all, now pictures of Dakota Johnson with Cara Delevingne have gone viral. Fans are alleging that they were a couple back in 2016 and even giving them blessings for it.

A fan wrote, “I’m not surprised that Dakota Johnson is bisexual. The mere fact that she’s seen with Cara De Lavigne tells you otherwise. Go, Girl! live your truth & be happy #DakotaJohnson.”

I'm not surprised that Dakota Johnson is bisexual.

The mere fact that she's seen with Cara De Lavigne tells you otherwise.

“I’m down for Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne being a thing, my lil gay heart will be HAPPY,” tweeted another.

A user shared, “All this news about dakota johnson not being straight… like y’all didn’t know??? She dated cara delevigne in ’17.”

“I think it’s time to remind everyone that dakota johnson and cara delevingne were possibly dating back in 2016,” wrote another.

A tweet read, “Since Dakota Johnson is trending. This is her old pic with Cara Delevingne in 2016 to be your serotonin today. Your welcome.”

