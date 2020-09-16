The Mandalorian 2 Trailer Out! Baby Yoda Is Back, But Twitterati Is Celebrating Sasha Banks’ Entry

When Mando took the task to reunite the child (Baby Yoda) to his kind, we all got geared for The Mandalorian season 2 already. Now as the release date of the second season inches closer, the makers have released the trailer of the show, and we are up for a ride. While Baby Yoda’s tactics have already won our heart, it is WWE star Sasha Banks appearance in the trailer that has created the buzz. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Sharing the much-anticipated trailer of season two, the makers on their official Twitter page wrote, “Wherever I go, he goes.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus”.

The trailer of The Mandalorian season 2 promises that the centre plot is still Baby Yoda and his reunion with his kind. We see Mando (Pedro Pascal) on his journey with the little green friend and saving him from the hands of the predators. “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” he says.

Talking about The Mandalorian, executive producer Dave Filone said, “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Meanwhile Twitterati has been celebrating the new trailer of the anticipated show. A user wrote, “Me and the boys seeing baby yoda in the Mandalorian S2 trailer vs me and the boys when a shot of Gina Carano comes immediately after.” Another wrote, “Sasha Banks scenes in The Mandalorian trailer. She seems to have a bigger role than I thought. Awesome for her”.

Below compiled are a few reactions:

What are you thoughts on The Mandalorian 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments section below. Also tell us what are you the most excited about in the season 2 and in case you have any theories, drop those too.

