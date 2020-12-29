Almost two months ago, it was speculated that The Proposal stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for Paramount Pictures’ next project The Lost City Of D. However, now it seems the Canadian actor is not part of the film anymore and Channing Tatum is in talks

Paramount Pictures’ The Lost City Of D, which will be helmed by Adam & Aaron Nee, will be produced by Bullock through her production company Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions. Scroll down to read further about the film.

As reported by Variety, “The picture stars Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger — and more romantic — than any of her paperback fictions.”

The report further stated that the film is written by Dana Fox, who is known for her works like Disney Plus’ ‘Cruella’ & ‘How to Be Single’, based on the idea proposed by Seth Gordon. He is also attached to produce through his banner Exhibit A Films.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum recently completed shooting for ‘Dog’ which he both starred in and co-directed with his producing partner Reid Carolin. The film will be presented through their company Free Association. As reported, the film tells the story of Army Ranger and Belgian Malinois named Lulu who embark on a road trip to a fellow soldier’s funeral.

Furthermore, Tatum is all set to feature in a modern-day thriller based on the vault monsters of Universal Pictures. The film will be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. It is also worth pointing out that the actor will also publish his first children’s book in May 2021. The book titled “The One and Only Sparkella” is dedicated to his daughter.

