The Goldbergs’ Bryan Callen Accused Of R*ping Multiple Women, Actress Kathryn Tigerman Opens Up





The famous Actor-Comedian Bryan Callen has been accused of s*xual assault and r*pe spanning multiple decades, by four women. In a Los Angeles Times story published Friday, former actress Kathryn Fiore Tigerman alleged that Callen r*ped her in 1999, with three other women describing of assault in subsequent years, including an alleged attempt to solicit a s*x act in exchange for stage time.

Callen, whose credits include The Hangover, MADtv and ABC’s The Goldbergs, denied all of the allegations in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I have never r*ped, forced myself upon a woman nor have I offered to trade stage time for s*x. EVER….I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth.”

In the Los Angeles Times story, Kathryn Fiore Tigerman stated that she met Bryan Callen in 1994 after moving to L.A. She claims that after having dinner one evening, the two returned to Bryan’s apartment, where he r*ped her.

Another woman who accused Callen, said that he pinned her against the wall of the fitting room and started to kiss her against her will. A female comedian alleges that Bryan attempted to solicit oral s*x from her in exchange for stage time and money. And an aspiring actress, Claire Ganshert, maintains she had a four-year affair with Callen while he was married, beginning in 2012 when she was 23, and says that he told her women have a “biological, primal desire to be r*ped.”

These accusations have come in after Bryan Callen’s fellow comedian Chris D’Elia was blamed for misconduct, whom Callen defended on his podcast. Bryan said, “I always knew Chris as a ladies’ man; I have never seen or heard of him doing anything illegal. Right now I have to believe that, because he’s still a friend.”

Bryan Callen has finally released a statement to put across his side of the story. His statement reads, “Let me be very clear: I have never r*ped, forced myself upon a woman nor have I offered to trade stage time for s*x. EVER. Yes my friend Whitney Cummings and I have ranted ad nauseum about showing her my penis on my podcast, which in no secret to anyone at this point anywhere. As to the woman who claims I r*ped her 21 years ago: that is demonstrably false. Katherine Fiore and I went on a date. We went to my place. We got intimate and began to have s*x at which point she looked at me and said ‘wait, I don’t want to just be a one night stand.’ I immediately stopped and we spoke about her expectations and our 5 year friendship. Several days later Katherine called me and we recapped our evening and hung up as friends. In 2001, she did multiple auditions to play the role of my wife in a television show that would have had us working together every day for years. That is not what r*pe victims do. And her actions speak volumes. Equally false is the mud-slinging from a woman whom I had a prior relationship with, seemingly determined to get her name in the press. While there were years of friendly texts and emails exchanges, taking me up on career introductions or her asking to join me at shows, I was clearly not a power player, although her dark false accusations try to paint a different picture. She must have forgotten about the recent email she sent me apologizing for her unrelated misdeeds and promising going forward to only treat me with kindness and respect. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth.”

