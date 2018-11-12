As popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory is about to end next year with its 12th season, actor Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard Hoffstader in the show, says, finale episode will leave the cast and audience teary eyed.

While silencing rumours that there would a spin-off serious without the character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parson), Johny admitted that the cast is prepared to get very emotional while filming their final scenes, reports metro.co.uk.

Speaking to News.com.au, he said: “..The last episode is something that we’ve talked about for many, many years and there’s many variations and options.

“I just hope whatever we’re doing in that last episode it justifies the characters all crying because I know the cast will be.”

Also featuring stars Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco,” the 12th and final season of the show will debut in the US in September.