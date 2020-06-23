The Batman: Robert Pattinson Starrer To Have THIS Strong Connection With Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight

Filmmaker Matt Reeves’s upcoming superhero action venture The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role is without a doubt one of the most awaited releases of 2021. It won’t be wrong to say that cinegoers have a lot of expectations from the Twilight actor’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne. The part was initially supposed to be played by Ben Affleck, but following the latter’s exit from the project, Pattinson came onboard.

The Batman was being filmed in England, however, the shooting had to be stopped following the coronavirus outbreak. The Robert Pattinson starrer was originally slated to release next year in June, but following constant delays, the makers will now be releasing the film in October 2021.

However, as per the latest report from inverse.com, according to the production list, the Robert Pattinson starrer will resume its shoot from July 6. And what is more interesting is its strong connection with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

As per the same report, post resuming the shoot of The Batman, there are high possibilities of the film being shot in Chicago, the same city where Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight was shot. This step might give fans the same feel of the Gotham city that they experienced in The Dark Knight.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed by the production house and the makers. But suppose if everything falls in place, it will only raise the excitement and curiosity among The Batman fans.

