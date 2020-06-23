Avengers: Endgame Trivia #85: Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Was ALMOST Replaced By This Superhero In The Avengers

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #85: Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow has been an integral part of the team over the years. She’s one of the earliest members to join the team and has had their back since the start.

Black Widow even sacrificed herself in the Endgame and gave a shock to her fans. But, it’s fine, a solo film of her is yet to come. Did you know? Makers weren’t sure if Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will make to the final draft of the film.

There was a version of the film written by Joss which didn’t involve Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. He wrote that version imagining the female protagonist of the team to be Wasp.

According to a trivia on Looper, “While fans are clamouring for a Black Widow solo movie, few realize there was a point where she came close to being written out of the series entirely. During early drafts of the first Avengers script, Whedon wasn’t sure whether Scarlett Johansson, who ended up playing Black Widow, would be available for the movie, so he wrote a version that featured the Wasp instead. In fact, Whedon liked the character so much, he wrote too much of her into the script. ‘It was way too Waspy,’ he said of the draft. ‘I was like, ‘She’s adorable! I’m just going to watch her!'”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!