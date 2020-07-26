Well, here is a piece of good news for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae’s fans. They have been dating for a year now, and finally, Moussa has proposed his girlfriend, Rae. Read on to get details.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated their first anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. And this is when The Flip or Flop star, 38, proposed to the Selling Sunset realtor, 32. And it’s a yes from her side.

El Moussa told PEOPLE that the island is a “special place” for them, and they “love to be on the boat together.” This is why he decided that the romantic weekend getaway would be the perfect time to propose to her.

The proposal came as a total surprise for Heather Rae, who thought the trip was planned to celebrate their first anniversary. She was surprised when she walked down a beath that was a path lined with petals of flowers and scented candles. She found Tarek El Moussa waiting for her beneath two “kissing” palm trees. Isn’t the proposal like a dream come true for any girl?

Tarek El Moussa announced the good news to his 770K followers on Instagram. He uploaded an adorable picture of the proposal and wrote, “She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName “

Heather Rae also couldn’t resist herself from posting the proposal picture. In the caption, she wrote, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

Well, this truly feels like a fairy tale. What are your views on Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae’s official engagement? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned for more updates.

