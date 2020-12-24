S*x And The City is one of the most popular shows of all time. Reportedly, a reboot of the show is in the works. The original comedy-drama ran from 1998 to 2004. Not only that, the show became super hit and sparked two spin-off movies as well. Now, it’s been said that the show might soon return to your TV screens, with a limited series on HBO Max. And Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all keen to reprise their iconic roles.

However, we have already informed you that Kim Cattrall isn’t very keen on returning to the show. The news came after Sarah Jessica, who is also, a producer on the original HBO series revealed that she would be interested to make “some episodes of S*x and the City”.

According to the New York Post Newspaper’s Page Six column, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit’.” She added, “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is also keen to see how “se*ual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up” would have an impact on the characters. She continued, “I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts,” referring to her alter ego.

It’s not a surprise for the viewers that Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to return to S*X And The City because she had made headlines for engaging in a spat with Sarah Jessica Parker for some time, and said in 2017 she has “never been friends” with her, before later insisting she “could have been nicer” on the set of the popular TV show. She had said, “Everything is on Google. So, I encourage you to Google it about anything that I’ve said. I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

