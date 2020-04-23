Sweet Bird Of Youth Star Shirley Knight Passes Away At The Age Of 83

Shirley Knight, a veteran actress, who rose to fame with a 1960 film The Dark at the Top of the Stairs, has passed away. She was nominated for her performance in the above-mentioned film and went on to rule films, theatre as well as television career.

She was just in her 20s when she was nominated twice for Oscars. She also grabbed a Tony Award in 1975 and continued her impeccable growth by garnering three Emmy awards.

She passed away in San Marcos, Texas. She was 83. When this incident happened, she was at her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins’ place. The cause of death is still reported to be unknown.

As far as her history with television goes, she had shows in the 60s like The Outer Limits, The Fugitive and The Virginian, and in later series like Murder, She Wrote, Matlock and Ally McBeal.

