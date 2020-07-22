Millie Bobby Brown is having a gala time in the quarantine. The Stranger Things actress has been spending time with her pets, gardening, working on her first solo album and gazing stars in the night, what else can one ask for? Right.

The Stranger Things actress recently shared pictures on her official Instagram account wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and took the internet by storm.

Millie captioned her pictures, “a brown eyed girl”.

Did y’all happen to notice her on the fleek winged eye-liner with designer accessories in the pictures?

Millie Bobby Brown’s subtle glam with just pink glossy lips, highlighter and perfectly highlighted cheekbones stole the show.

Millie is dancing on ‘Brown-eyed Girl’ by Van Morrison with her friend and her expressions are just so apt.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on her pictures:

“Mills you look gorgeous!! And Gia too, two stunning girls with hearts made of gold! Missed you so much, so happy to see ya together!! I’m sending you aaaall my love ,take care 🖤🖤”

“ur eyeliner looks amazing girl !!”

“UR SO GORGEOUS GIRLY!!”

“can’t get over how gorgeous u are !!!! spare some beauty miss brown✨”

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVER!!!!”

There’s so much love for Millie Bobby Brown from all her fans across the world and this is exactly the kind of positivity you need in life to grow ahead.

Good luck, Millie Bobby Brown!

