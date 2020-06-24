Zachary Quinto, who is been playing Spock in the Kelvin timeline of Star Trek series, might not return to Star Trek 4. The movie is yet untitled and is slated to release in 2022. Not just Zachary, but it seems a whole lot of other members from the cast might not return as well.

Since the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016, there have been many rumours and reports about the upcoming lineup of the franchise. Multiple spin-offs were also thrown in the air and it seems that haven’t gone well with the Zachary Quinto and the cast.

In a conversation with Comicbook Zachary Quinto said, “It’s already thriving in television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs. I can’t even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I’m sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I’m not really attached to it anymore.”

Zachary Quinto also said that he has to move on from the Star Trek franchise as he has a lot of other things to do. He said, “I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it’s ever going to happen again. I think that’s the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that’d be great, but I’m not going to sit around waiting for it to happen.”

He also added, “I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that’s what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that’s what it was, then that’s incredible, and if we get to do more, that’s also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they’ve been around for decades and generations, and I think that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!