South Korean Boy Band BTS Lend Their Solidarity By Donating $1 Million To Black Lives Matter Movement

Humanity was left ashamed last month following the brutal killing of African-American man George Floyd. George was choked to death by an on-duty Police officer by kneeling on the former’s neck. The very news had Citizens of the US fuming with rage, following which people took down to the street to protest demanding justice for George. After various Hollywood celebs like Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck, and others, popular South Korean band BTS has lent their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

As per a report from variety.com, BTS and their music label Big Hit Entertainment has donated a whopping sum of $ 1 Million to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In an interview with the same publication, Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter said, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

BTS also expressed their solidarity to Black Lives Matter Movement by penning a note on their official Twitter handle on Thursday. Their note read, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter”

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

Fans of BTS too have taken the internet by storm, as they heaped praises for their favourite boy band for lending a support and also for their kind deed.

wow… BTS donated one million dollars to BLM. i'm crying. if there's one group that truly deserves to speak on behalf of the class of 2020, it's them. Thank you BTS. #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1Ne5GEpXTl — silVante⁷ D-2 | 실뷔 🍓 kth1 ♡ tae's beret ◡̈ (@siriuspak) June 6, 2020

BTS donated and thr fandom ARMY is donating to match thr Donation is the most wholesome thing I've seen in 2020.. BTS are really next generation leaders they've inspired all of us to donate with them. Less words more action 💜 Poruf of #BTS and #BTSARMY 💜💜@BTS_twt — s⁷ (@JourneyByBTS) June 7, 2020

i have so much respect for bts and their whole fandom now. i have to stan😌✨ #blacklivesmatter #BTS pic.twitter.com/0fe9t5kCOH — liz (@elizabethak04) June 6, 2020

For those unversed, BTS too will be part Of the virtual graduation ceremony, “Dear Class of 2020”, headlined by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Organized by YouTube, the virtual event will give a farewell to students who won’t be able to get an in-person farewell due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

