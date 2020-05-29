Sonic The Hedgehog: Jim Carrey-Ben Schwartz’s Film Gets A Sequel!

A sequel to the live-action movie “Sonic The Hedgehog”, which is based on the global blockbuster video game franchise, is in development.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are all returning for the sequel.

The first film had a cast including Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Adam Pally, Ben Schwartz, Bailey Skodje, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Neal McDonough.

The sequel is still in the early stages and no decisions have been made yet regarding casting or a production start date.

Based on the popular video game franchise from Sega, the first film was released in February by Paramount Pictures, and it tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic (voiced by Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (played by Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) as he plots world domination.

