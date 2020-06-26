Singer Lewis Capaldi has been trying his best to get into shape. He is currently practising squatting.

“I have been doing two things. My sweet behind, getting my little squats in. So it is squats on squats, working on my lovely bottom. And writing new music, and it is going quite well,” Capaldi quoted as a saying.

The singer has also taken up running, but he finds it “horrible”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lewis Capaldi said: “I go on runs, I’ve been running every morning and it’s been horrible. I am going to try to lose some weight. I’ll probably want to release the first single to my second album by the end of 2020.”

Lewis Capaldi is no more interested in writing songs “about being chubby”.

In an interview with Times newspaper, Lewis acknowledged that there’s a disconnect between the sadness of his songs and his cheerful personality, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“People say they wish my songs were more like my personality, but then I’d be ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic (American comedian). I don’t want to write a song about being chubby. I don’t want to write a song about my pubes.

