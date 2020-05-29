SHOCKING! Duck Dynasty Fame Phil Robertson Has A Daughter From An Affair Outside Marriage

Phil Robertson who is a well-known name and face in Television Industry following his popular TV series Duck Dynasty had some shocking revelations at ‘Unshamed’ podcast. The Television star revealed that he has a daughter outside his marriage following an affair that he had back in the 1970s.

Accompanying Phil Roberston in the podcast were his sons Al, Jase, Jep, and Willie. As per a report from theadvocate.com, Phil stated that he and his family including his wife Marsha ‘Miss Kay’ Robertson didn’t hesitate to accept his daughter Phyllis and her family after DNA test confirmed that he was her biological father.

As per the same report, Phil Robertson’s wife Marsha too is planning to join the family in the next podcast along with their daughter Phyllis.

Phil Robertson has been very honest about his past. As the TV star in many of his previous interviews has admitted about having guilt for doings be it indulging in alcohol, affairs, or drugs in his younger days.

Talking about Phil Robertson’s reality tv series Duck Dynasty for which he is known for globally. The series which was first aired on Television in March 2012 came to an end with its 11th season in the year 2017.

Duck Dynasty happens to be one of the most-watched and successful reality series in the US.

