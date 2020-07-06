Shia LaBeouf Starrer ‘The Tax Collector’ Gets Accused Of Brown-Facing

With the ‘The Tax Collector’ movie’s trailer out, Shia LaBeouf’s brand new film was accused of ‘brown facing’, which means the impersonation of people with brown skin. While Shia plays a white man Creeper, the movie is allegedly using brown-face according to the trailer.

The film’s director, David Ayer, talked about these accusations via Twitter but people don’t seem to agree with him.

Reported from Buzzfeed, he said that Shia is the only white character in the movie who ‘grew up in the hood’ and that LaBeouf plays a very specific character and not a brown face.

The movie follows the story of two ‘tax collectors’, played by LaBeouf and Bobby Soto, who work for the crime lord, Wizard. Shia’s character impersonates a Latino personality and speaks in the ‘cholo’ accent, a term that may describe a person with a Mexican background. The term is seen as offensive in nature as it is related to gangs.

As LaBeouf’s character Creeper started trending since the release of the trailer, the term brown-face started going viral as well.

Director David Ayer, who was behind The Suicide Squad, had faced a similar backlash during that movie when he was questioned about the character of Harley Quinn and her look.

While some believe that Tax Collector is another film on cops, David Ayer, who was a member of the military before joining the film industry and is best known for the Oscar-winning movie Training Day, claims that is not a cop movie at all while Shia LaBeouf remains mum on the accusations on his character of Creeper.

The official synopsis for the movie: Two enforcers for a crime lord face an uncertain future when an old rival reappears.

According to the director, the film has a diverse cast.

