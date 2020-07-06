A musical era has come to an end as the legendary composer Ennio Morricone passed away. The Oscar-winning Italian composer was known for his songs like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Man, The Mission, Amore, and others.

In his career of more than 50 years, Ennio Morricone had given scores to almost 500 films and TV shows. He composed for films across all the genres including Comedy, Western, Horror, and others. He won an Oscar Award of Best Original Musical Score for The Hateful Eight and was also nominated for Malena, The Mission, Bugsy, Days Of Heaven & The Untouchables.

According to his lawyer, Giorgio Asumma’s information to Italian news agency ANSA, Ennio Morricone died in Rome clinic on Monday where he was taken after going through a hip fracture post a fall. He was 91.

As the news broke, people, celebs and big personalities are mourning over Ennio’s demise. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also took to Twitter and wrote, “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, feel excited, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema.”

Ennio Morricone was born in Rome. As per Variety.com, he started off at a very little age and learned music under composer Goffredo Petrassi at Italy’s famed Santa Cecilia conservatory.

Morricone is survived by his wife Maria Travia and their four children.

May his soul rests in peace!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!