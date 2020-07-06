Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Working On Their DREAM Project Together? It’s Not What You Think!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. If a section of media is to be believed, they both have reconciled. In fact, gossip mill has it that the duo is quarantining at the FRIENDS actress’ LA mansion. Now, amidst it all comes another exciting news.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Brad and Jennifer are planning to buy an island together. Yes, you heard that right. The massive piece of land is located in Australia. Benny Wu currently owns the 16-hectare double island. The rumoured couple is already negotiating the deal with the broker.

Jennifer Aniston fans know that the actress would have wanted to be an interior designer, if not an actress. She has spoken about it in the past. So, Jen who visited the island back in 2002 with Brad Pitt and friends Keanu Reeves and Matt Damon, is considering designing it herself.

Well, looks like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have a lot to look forward to!

A report by New Idea reveals it all as, “Jen and Brad have been looking to invest but hadn’t considered a whole island until speaking with Wu’s broker. It’s an incredible opportunity for them to transform the resort or – even better – turn it into a completely private party island, like Richard Branson has. The deal would be hard to resist. This is a dream project for both of them.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are looking at this opportunity to indulge in their passions. They first tried it with their Beverly House in 2001, and now, they’re back at it. However, owing to the current pandemic, the couple hasn’t been able to travel to Australia.

Talking about the same, “So they’re looking at blueprints and poring over sketches on what they could do with it. It’ll most likely be a combination of private residence with resort capabilities. They’ve got a bunch of friends ready to invest if expenses get out of hand too. Everyone knows anything they do together would make bank, but there is part of them that would want to keep something like Double Island to themselves. After all, they were obsessively in love during that last trip and whatever they decide to do, it will be their little nod to that,” adds the source.

