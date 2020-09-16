Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Director David Sandberg Says, "A Lot Of People Will Be Surprised"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies that are all set to blast off in a couple of years. But what we are going to tell you today is something that will raise your excitement level to new heights. Shazam! Fury of the Gods might introduce a new villain and more scenes of the Shazam family. Want to know more? Read the article for details.

Over the weekend, director David Sandberg at DC FanDome opened up about the sequel to last year’s Shazam! While he hasn’t revealed much, whatever he has said, it is enough for us to get excited.

According to Comicbook, while talking about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, David Sandberg said, “I can’t really talk about villains or villains, but I think a lot of people will be surprised. It’s gonna be a little unexpected.”

Now, there is a high possibility that Mister Mind, whom we have seen in the post-credit scene of Shazam! won’t be a major character or will only be one of the several. David Sandberg also talked about the Shazam Family who got powers at the end of the first movie.

David Sandberg said, “Now they’re all superheroes, they’re all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that’s something to look forward to.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to release on November 4th, 2022 and Zachary Levi will return in the titular role. How excited are you? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.

Must Read: Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean-Cheryl Burke To Host ‘Pretty Messsed Up’ For A Special Reason, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube