Sex In The City Fame Sarah Jessica Parker Is NOT Obsessed With Shopping

If you are a fan of the hit series Sex In The City you should be knowing how much the character Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker is obsessed with shopping and especially shoes. what if we tell you that the actress in real life is NOT obsessed with shopping?

Yes, you read it right. The “Sex and the City” star Sarah isn’t a huge fan of shopping. In fact, she says shopping sometimes can give her anxiety.

“I’m not a crazy shopper,” she said on a radio show, reports eonline.com.

“I haven’t been for many years. I mean, I think I used to be a little more so. But shopping sometimes can give me anxiety.”

“I feel bad,” she continued. “If I buy something, I’m like, ‘Oh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in 5 years?'”

When she was asked if she had the love for shoes before taking up the iconic character, she said nobody’s relationship with footwear could be compared to Carrie. “I always say it’s like a fever for her,” Parker said. She added, “I don’t mean that in a judgemental way, it was just one of her passions.”

The character Carrie has made a place for shoes in Sarah’s heart for sure. The actress was in Australia to launch her eponymous shoe line SPJ Collections.

