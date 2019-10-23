Arnold Schwarzenegger- A Hero Then & A Hero Now! Helps An Indian YouTuber To Overcome Depression

Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger was elated to find out that his famous “6 Rules of Success” helped an Indian come out of depression.

It happened when an Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps met Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton at the “Terminator: Dark Fate” press tour here.

Opening up about fitness and success, Schwarzenegger told Ranveer that the simplest way to achieve one’s goals is to cultivate consistency.

When Ranveer narrated to him about his own days of depression and how listening to his famous speech on loop helped him find his way out, Schwarzenegger said it made him very happy that he was able to touch people’s lives positively.

Hamilton told Ranveer that she would like to urge people to take mental health seriously and get help when required.

James Cameron’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” brings back Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor, for yet another action-packed adventure.

Although “Terminator: Dark Fate” is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day“. The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.

Directed by Tim Miller, “Terminator: Dark Fate” will release in India on November 1 in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!