Sean Penn Collaborates With LA Authorities To Run A COVID-19 Centre

Actor Sean Penn has partnered with authorities in Los Angeles to run a coronavirus testing centre.

The actor and his non-profit, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), have partnered with the city to help run a coronavirus testing center in East L.A, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19,” Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell wrote Tuesday on Twitter accompanied by a picture of Penn and company.

According to CORE’s site, the organisation is “working in partnership with the City of Los Angeles to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to the vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. The drive-through testing clinics will be available to those who pre-qualify as high risk”.

Information if Penn will also be manning the pop-up location is not available immediately. The exact location is unclear.

The 59-year-old actor began CORE as a relief organisation, which he formed after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Penn is just as well known for his acting career as his vast humanitarian work.

Other stars, such as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, have made massive donations to help aid hospitals and first responders amid the coronavirus crisis.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!