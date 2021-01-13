Actor Dustin Diamond, who gained fame as Samuel’ Screech’ Powers throughout the ‘Saved by the Bell’ franchise, has been hospitalized. As per a report, the actor is likely battling cancer. Read on to know the details we have got our hands-on.

As per reports, the actor’s family has a history of cancer, and doctors are currently trying to diagnose what he is suffering from.

As reported by TMZ, Dustin Diamond was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital over the weekend after “feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.” The site also reported that the doctors are running multiple tests on the actor to determine what exactly is wrong with him.

The sources also told the portal that doctors suspect cancer as Dustin Diamond’s family has a history of cancer. The actor’s mother passed away after battling breast cancer. The doctors have reportedly conducted a biopsy to get answers, but it’s still unclear what kind of cancer they suspect he may be suffering.

Talking about Dustin Diamond’s career, he played Samuel Powers aka Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, Saved by the Bell. Post that, he reprised his role in every season of the original show, and the spinoff shows Hawaiian Style, The College Years, Wedding in Las Vegas and The New Class.

The Saved by the Bell reboot on Peacock features nearly every central character from the original series besides Screech. His character’s absence in the reboot series was addressed when Slater (Mario Lopez) tells Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) that Screech now is literally in outer space. Slater said, “Screech is so lucky he and [his robot] Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn’t have to deal with all this.”

Dustin Diamond had previously told the portal mentioned above that he didn’t know why he wasn’t part of the reboot. He added that he was still hopeful that NBC would give him the call to bring back his character to the new Saved By the Bell. He said, “How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? It seems like there’s a missed opportunity there.”

Besides his role as Screech, Diamond has also made other movie and TV appearances as well as reality competition shows. He played pivotal roles in films like Longshot, Made, Our Feature Presentation, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and others. Dustin has featured in Celebrity Big Brother and Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

