Samantha Ware’s Racist Allegations Cost Lea Michele Her Partnership With A Meal-Kit Brand

Samantha Ware accused Lea Michele of being a racist on the sets of Glee and even claimed that she made her life a ‘living hell’. Turns out, these allegations have cost Michele a brand endorsement. Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has cut all the ties with the former Glee actor and below is what they have to say.

In a tweet announcing their separation from Lea Michele, HelloFresh wrote, “HelloFresh doesn’t condone racism nor discrimination of any sort. We’re disheartened and disillusioned to study of the current claims regarding Lea Michele. We take this very critically, and have terminated our partnership with Lea Michele, efficient instantly.”

For the ones unaware, everything began when Lea Michele raised her voice and lend support to the Black Lives Matter Movement. She also spoke about the brutal killing of George Floyd.

It was then her Glee co-star Samantha Ware called her out for her racist habits. In a tweet as a response to Lea Michele, she wrote, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.”

Samantha Ware added, “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Following this Alex Newell, also a part of Glee, applauded Ware for standing against Lea Michele. The Black Lives Matter has found a strong momentum like never before, and the big wigs of the world are contemplating their moves.

