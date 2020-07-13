Wolverine Vs Deadpool: Hugh Jackman Shows How His Fight With Ryan Reynolds Would Look Like, See Pics

If something the Wolverine and Deadpool fans long for, it’s a showdown between the two. In real life, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may pretend to be hating each other, but they are good friends. However, their admirers really wanted a fight between their on-screen characters.

The reason it will never happen is that Hugh has retired from playing the clawed superhero. In 2017, after Logan, the actor revealed he will not play Wolverine again. Hugh has portrayed this magnificent character for 17 years. But, Ryan is enjoying as Deadpool. So far, he played the character in 2 movies with a cameo in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Guess what? Hugh Jackman has given us a glimpse of what a fight between the two would look like. However, it’s cute AF. The Prisoners actor shared figurines of Wolverine and Deadpool fighting each other. Logan is sided by X-23 and Cable is on Wade Wilson’s side. There’s also a peacemaker among these two groups – Colossus.

In the next story, Hugh shares a close-up fight between the duo. But in the background, he plays BG Studios’ song, My Best Friend. Thus, indicating that Wolverine and Deadpool are best friends. But considering how Wade Wilson talks about the clawed superhero in his films, we wonder if that’s true or not.

The X-Men actor captioned the first pic, ‘#AllBeHappy’. These posts are made by an Instagram page named Avengergram.

Check out the posts below:

