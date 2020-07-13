Joker: Loved Joaquin Phoenix Dancing On The Stairs? Check Out What Went Behind The Scenes!

Last year, with his exceptional performance, Joaquin Phoenix won our hearts with Joker. When the film was first announced, a lot of DC fans were in a doubt. They had doubts if director Todd Phillips would make the best out of such iconic villain or not. Some were even worried that Joaquin might not able to pull off the clown of crime as Heath Ledger did.

Well, when the film released, Joker was shining in each and every review. It received immense positive reviews from critics and fans all around the world. For some viewers, it was quite a dark film. But that didn’t hamper the success of this Joaquin Phoenix starrer.

From direction and screenplay to the dialogues and performances, everything made Joker a masterpiece. As its heavy on content and drama, it’s not a film that one might keep rewatching. But once you’ve watched it, there are a lot of scenes that will remain etched in your mind. One such scene is the stairs scene. When Arthur Fleck accepts who himself for who he is, his joy is unrestrained. He also does a happy dance on the stairs while holding a lit cigarette in his hand. Want to know what it looked like to shoot this scene? Check out.

Joker director Todd Phillips shared a BTS pic of this stairs scene. Using the pic, he expressed during these times, there’s hardly any difference in the weekend and other days. Phillips also told his fans to stay safe. The director wrote, “Weekend. Although at this point, what’s the difference? Stay safe.”

Check out the post below:

This picture looks absolutely radiant and powerful. No wonder the scene came off so well on the screen.

