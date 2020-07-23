Sally Carman On Joe Duttine's Surprise Proposal During Pandemic: "It Was Really Beautiful"

Actress Sally Carman feels getting engaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a complete surprise package.

In an interview to My Weekly magazine, Sally spoke about how she got engaged to her “Coronation Street” co-star Joe Duttine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I got engaged during lockdown, which was a complete surprise. Joe took me and his kids for a walk. He was talking about the Coiners, who used to hide forged coins in the dry stone walls, and told us to see if we could find any. I was totally oblivious and found the engagement ring hidden in the wall. It was really beautiful,” Sally Carman recalled.

In March, Sally took to her Instagram account and shared the news about her engagement among fans.

Sally Carman had posted a picture of her ring with the pair drinking champagne, and captioned: “So this happened…#yes”

