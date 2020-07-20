We cannot imagine anyone else playing Deadpool other than Ryan Reynolds. The first time he made a proper appearance as this Marvel superhero was in 2016. The film is not like any other superhero saga. It’s a complete R-Rated film that leaves people in splits.

In 2018, the sequel of the film was released. Just like the first film, Ryan Reynolds managed to make the audience LOL with the sequel. In both the films, we have seen Deadpool fighting with the bad guys. After every 15 mins, there’s new trouble for him.

If the villains in the films are not enough, a lot of fans want the character to fight Wolverine. While Hugh Jackman will not return as the clawed-superhero, fans haven’t given up to see this epic fight. But looks like Ryan Reynolds is tired is comic runs that talk about Deadpool fights. We also have a proof for the same.

A few hours ago, Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter page to share a post. The post talked about how comic runs should talk something else about DP than just fights.

The post reads, “all these deadpool comic runs are ridiculous. Deadpool vs This. Deadpool kills That. how about Deadpool Has a Nice Day?

Deadpool is Validated by His Peers. Someone Loves Deadpool Because of His Flaws Not in Spite of Them. Something Nice Happens to Deadpool and It Is Not Immediately Ripped Away From Him by a Cold and Unfeeling Universe.”

There’s a hilarious reply to this post. The comment reads, “Did deadpool write this.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, everyone is waiting for Ryan Reynolds to reprise Deadpool in the third film. Now that Marvel Studios have the rights, they want to see how they go with it.

What do you have to say about this post? Let us know your thoughts on the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!