Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool To Fight Bad Boys With Tom Holland's Spider-Man In Future MCU Films? Read On

After finishing the infinity saga, Marvel has big plans for its universe. MCU now owns the rights of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and fans can’t wait to see their collaboration. There have been several rumours about how MCU is planning to treat Ryan’s character.

The latest news will make not only all Deadpool fans happy but also Tom Holland aka Spider-Man fans. Tom Holland entered MCU as the webbed-superhero in 2016 with the film Captain America: Civil War. Both his solo films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) received great reactions from fans. Now, Marvel is all geared up to make a third film. Well, looks like they have bigger plans with Holland and his character.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool will be seen in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 5 and 6. While MCU does have plans for Deadpool 3 and Ryan is hoping for the same, seems like he will also appear with Spidey. The portal mentioned that Deadpool will become a major supporting character in future Spider-Man movies. It would be fun to see them fighting the bad guys together.

So how the makers are planning to do it? Well, no one knows it yet. Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything on the same lines. So we all will have to wait for them to make an official announcement.

It would be fun to see Spider-Man’s goofiness and Deadpool’s notorious persona together on the big screen, isn’t it? Tell us your thoughts on this idea below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!