Rudy Giuliani Calls Police on Bikini-Clad Prankster Sacha Baron Cohen

Politician Rudy Giuliani was in for a shock on Tuesday, all because of Sacha Baron Cohen.

He had arrived at a Manhattan hotel for an interview on Covid-19 but had to call the police. Why? Because he was greeted by prankster Sacha Baron Cohen, who was sporting a bikini!

According to New York Post’s Page Six, Giuliani said that in the middle of the interview, “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

The Former New York mayor further said that at first, he did not recognize the “screaming and yelling” actor, “I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

Cohen was allegedly seen donning a bathrobe as he ran out of Mark Hotel. After cops reached the location, they did not look for Cohen.

Sacha Baron Cohen recently intruded a far-right rally and pushed everyone to a racist sing-along.

Talking to Page Six, Giuliani said that he, later, understood that it was Cohen, “I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Rudy Giuliani, who is a fan of Cohen, also quoted a favourite line from the actor’s movie Borat.

According to entertainment site Deadline, the ‘stunt’ may be a promotional one for Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” prank series on Showtime.

The first season of the show aired in 2018.

