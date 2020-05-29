Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s Net WORTH Will Make You Chase Your Dreams*3000

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is one of the most popular Marvel superheroes. It’s because of his character the Marvel Cinematic Universe started in 2008. Even RDJ is immensely admired on social media. What if we told you the net worth of Avengers: Endgame actor, we bet you would also start chasing your dream*3000.

Robert Downey Jr’s childhood wasn’t really great. He once spoke about his father’s drug addiction that he was always surrounded by things like that. He also confessed of trying marijuana at the age of 6 and his father agreed to it; although his father regretted his decision later.

Robert Downey Jr. started his career with SNL but because of the terrible ratings for the year, he and the entire cast was replaced with a new one. He started getting recognition with his movie, Chaplin and directors in Hollywood started noticing his work. The Avengers actor also managed to grab an Oscar nomination for ‘The Best Actor’ for the same film.

Robert Downey Jr’s. life has been full of ups and downs. The Iron Man actor has been arrested numerous times for drug uses like cocaine, heroin and the list goes on. But he managed to live it all and came out only as a winner and better. Ever since the Sherlock Holmes actor appeared in Marvel’s Iron Man, his life just changed.

RDJ became immensely popular and is one of the richest actors in the world currently. The Iron Man actor has a lot of investments in real estate and owns houses in Malibu, California, Santa Monica, Venice, Los Angeles and a few more. These are all luxury houses with world-class facilities available. His property is approximately worth $40-50 million.

His total net worth is around $345 million which according to Indian currency is around 2607 crores. So now, do you love your dreams*3000? We hope so!

For more such articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!